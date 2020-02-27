Visit LECO at Pittcon 2020—Booth #4032

Since 1936, industries around the world have trusted LECO to deliver fast, accurate solutions for laboratory analysis. Products include high-quality instrumentation for elemental analysis and mass spectrometry, metallography and optical equipment, and instrument consumables. Pittcon is the perfect opportunity to see LECO’s latest instrumentation on display, all designed to solve our customers’ most difficult application challenges and streamline analysis times. LECO Corporation invites Pittcon attendees to visit booth #4032 to see our latest updates and innovations.

Conference attendees are also invited to attend special events taking place during the show that feature our latest technologies.

  • Workshop: Monday, March 1st | 8:30 am to 12:00 pm | Room W184D Industrial Applications of GCxGC
  • Lab Gauntlet: Tuesday through Thursday, March 2nd through 4th | 10:00 am to 2:00 pm | Exhibit Hall, Booth #3429 Find your Flavor: Interpreting HS-SPME-GCxGC-MS Data on Jelly Beans
  • Nexus Theater Presentation: Tuesday, March 2nd | 2:00 pm | Nexus Theater A Multi-Technique Approach to Developing Methodology for Moisture Determination in Cannabis
  • Networking Session: Thursday, March 4th | 10:30 am to 12:00 pm | Room W187B Hot Topics and Use of Multidimensional GC (GCxGC)

In addition, LECO technology will be highlighted in a wide variety of Poster and Oral Presentations on topics from our Separation Science, Spectroscopy, and Elemental Analysis application experts. For a complete schedule of events, visit https://info.leco.com/pittcon2020.

Products on display at booth #4032 will include:

  • FP928 Nitrogen/Protein Analyzer for Macro Samples
  • FP828 Nitrogen/Protein Analyzer
  • TGA801 Thermogravimetric Analyzer
  • TGM800 Thermogravimetric Moisture Determinator
  • CS844 Carbon/Sulfur Analyzer
  • ONH836 Oxygen/Nitrogen/Hydrogen Analyzer
  • Pegasus BT 4D w/GCxGC and L-PAL3
  • Pegasus HRT+ 4D High Resolution Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer

