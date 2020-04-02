Particle Testing Authority and Surface Measurement Systems Limited announce new strategic alliance in Germany

Particle Testing Authority (PTA), Micromeritics’ ISO17025 accredited contract testing laboratory, and Surface Measurement Systems, the global leader in sorption science, today announced a strategic alliance to enhance access to dynamic vapor sorption technology in Europe and especially Germany. PTA customers can now complement existing material characterization schedules with dynamic vapor sorption (DVS) testing to generate more complete sample profiles in the Munich-Unterschleißheim facility. At the same time, Surface Measurement Systems enables efficient customer sample testing and localized sales demonstrations in a key geography with the shared space. DVS provides important information for a broad range of industrial products including pharmaceuticals, foods, biopharmaceuticals, polymers, zeolites/metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), petrochemicals, fine chemicals and catalysts.

Surface Measurement Systems is the global leader in DVS technology, so we’re delighted to add these new systems to the lab as we work towards becoming the most complete materials characterization service in Europe. We already have this technology in our laboratory in Norcross-Atlanta and we recognize the value of DVS for many of our clients, notably those in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. DVS testing directly complements many of the measurements we already offer such as particle size and shape, and specific surface area, making it a great addition to our portfolio. Greg Thiele, General Manager, PTA

DVS is a gravimetric sorption technique that measures how much of a solvent is adsorbed by the sample, and how quickly. The sorption of water vapor by dry powders is a common focus of testing, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry because of the potential impact of moisture on drug stability and efficacy. However, testing may be performed with many other solvents, for example, to assess the potential of a new sorbent. Two Surface Measurement Systems DVS instruments will be installed in the Munich laboratory as a result of the alliance: The DVS Resolution as an advanced system for precise testing under well-controlled temperature and relative humidity next to the specified DVS Vacuum for measuring vapor and gas isotherms under low ambient pressure.