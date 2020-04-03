Custom-Configured 80 GHz Non-Contact Radar Level Sensors

Select from three different types of housings. Although the metal-jacketed is the most popular, a compact 1-1/2” NPT housing may be an easier option to install on an existing fitting and is perfectly suited to bins up to 98 feet tall. A durable plastic housing is a less expensive housing alternative and can be an ideal solution for bins with structure when used with a swivel mount that can be precisely aimed. There are aluminum and stainless steel housing materials available for food, chemical, or pharmaceutical operations.

BinMaster offers diverse mounting options, including a custom carbon steel ball-and -socket mount for aiming flexibility. If you have an angled roof, you don’t need to make your own flange. BinMaster offers 4” ANSI mounting flanges in 0, 10, 15, 30 and 45 degree angles. For flat roofs, a wide variety of mounting flanges in a variety of sizes allow you to order the right mount at the time you order the sensor. Mounting straps are used for aiming the plastic-housed NCR-80 over a conveyor, pile, or in a bin.

Output choices make radar easier to install and compatible with your current system or PLC. Select from two-wire or four-wire and 4-20 mA or Modbus® outputs. Plus, you can get the approvals you need whether for ordinary environments, or choose from a variety FM or CSA approvals.

As division of custom manufacturer, Garner Industries, BinMaster is able to offer more options to ensure your sensor solution is perfectly suited to your operation. Combine 80 GHz sensors with wireless communications, gateways, and software solutions for turnkey inventory management solutions.

