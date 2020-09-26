Malvern Panalytical and Concept Life Sciences Launch Amplify Analytics

Malvern Panalytical (Malvern, UK) and Concept Life Sciences (Cheshire, UK) have jointly launched Amplify Analytics - a new range of highly flexible services designed to help pharmaceutical companies rapidly identify those drug candidates that meet bioavailability and processability requirements, speeding and de-risking drug development.

Data-driven ‘win quick, fail fast’ approaches that reduce technical uncertainties in early-stage development are critical to a project’s longer-term success. With growing constraints on pharmaceutical laboratory resources and expertise, partnership is increasingly used to enable quick decisions on the best form of a molecule and the deployment of the right characterization strategies to achieve rapid downstream development and scale-up. Flexibility in the way in which partner services are delivered is one of the keys to making the best use of all available resources to deliver the right data, reduce risks in product development, and improve project return on investment.

Amplify Analytics brings together Malvern Panalytical’s physicochemical characterization expertise and Concept Life Sciences’ bespoke chemistry and analytical services, drawing on their collective understanding of the requirements for assessing drug developability and scale-up. The result is a range of uniquely scaleable services that deliver bespoke combinations of analytics, know-how, instrumentation and expert support to customers.

This extends from supplying access to specific analytical capabilities, or providing complete third-party management of an entire project, through to deploying techniques, training and data interpretation support at a customer site. Each element is designed in partnership with the customer to enable fast, reliable decision-making on the suitability of drug candidates for further development.

Dr Paul Kippax, Pharmaceutical & Food Sector Director at Malvern Panalytical, said: “Amplify Analytics combines Concept Life Sciences’ expertise in discovery chemistry, API screening and GMP manufacturing with Malvern Panalytical’s long-held knowledge and experience in applying physicochemical analysis to drug development.”

“Within the pharmaceutical industry, an increased emphasis on return on investment and the application of continuous and additive manufacturing methods is pushing the desire to find small molecule drug candidates which easily fit development and scale-up capabilities – this can be unlocked and enabled by the application of physicochemical screening during early development. The unique blend of insight and know-how offered by Amplify Analytics delivers the vision required to make the right decisions on key projects quickly and confidently.”

For further details, please visit malvernpanalytical.com/AmplifyAnalytics

Source: https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en