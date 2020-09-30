Free Webinar – What’s the Key to Accelerating AM Ceramic Uptake?

It has been reported that the ceramics additive manufacturing (AM) industrial sectors will grow into a $4.8 billion industry by 2030. However, despite the inarguably strong properties for AM technical ceramics, there are significant barriers to growth.

Join our interactive webinar to discuss these challenges and how they can be overcome.

Key Questions Covered

  • What is needed to improve AM Ceramics’ position as an alternative to established Ceramic manufacturing for end users?
  • The pros and cons of the available AM processes, and what to expect in the future?
  • Which applications can AM benefit the most from, and where should it be avoided?

Moderator

  • Dr Marcin Bauza, Head of Additive Manufacturing Process and Control, ZEISS

Panellists

  • Isabel Potestio, Business Development Manager, Lithoz
  • Dr Sarah Karmel, Head of R&D, Chemistry, Photocentric Ltd
  • Dr William Rowlands, Research Engineer, Ceramic Additive Manufacturing Technology Lead at MTC – Manufacturing Technology Centre

Reasons to Attend

  • Understand the barriers to growth for AM Ceramics manufacturing and how the industry can overcome them
  • Gain new ideas on what AM Ceramics are capable of and where they excel
  • Hear industry experts discuss which AM processes are best for different applications
  • Benefit from industry leaders sharing their ideas on the most promising opportunities for both end users and the Ceramics supply chain, including case study examples
  • Have your say through interactive audience polls and in-depth Q&A

Format

  • The webinar will take place on Zoom and last 1 hour 15 mins including questions
  • This webinar will be an open discussion between panellists and we expect it to be highly interactive; including audience polls, dedicated Q&A time and the opportunity to share your own insight with peers
  • Q&A will be open throughout but all questions will be explored at the end
  • Joining instructions will be shared after registration

