Free Webinar – What’s the Key to Accelerating AM Ceramic Uptake?

It has been reported that the ceramics additive manufacturing (AM) industrial sectors will grow into a $4.8 billion industry by 2030. However, despite the inarguably strong properties for AM technical ceramics, there are significant barriers to growth.

Key Questions Covered

What is needed to improve AM Ceramics’ position as an alternative to established Ceramic manufacturing for end users?

The pros and cons of the available AM processes, and what to expect in the future?

Which applications can AM benefit the most from, and where should it be avoided?

Moderator

Dr Marcin Bauza, Head of Additive Manufacturing Process and Control, ZEISS

Panellists

Isabel Potestio, Business Development Manager, Lithoz

Dr Sarah Karmel, Head of R&D, Chemistry, Photocentric Ltd

Dr William Rowlands, Research Engineer, Ceramic Additive Manufacturing Technology Lead at MTC – Manufacturing Technology Centre

Reasons to Attend

Understand the barriers to growth for AM Ceramics manufacturing and how the industry can overcome them

Gain new ideas on what AM Ceramics are capable of and where they excel

Hear industry experts discuss which AM processes are best for different applications

Benefit from industry leaders sharing their ideas on the most promising opportunities for both end users and the Ceramics supply chain, including case study examples

Have your say through interactive audience polls and in-depth Q&A

