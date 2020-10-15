Olympus and Hellier NDT Extend Collaboration to Train Future NDT Inspectors

Furthering a partnership that began in 1986, Olympus, a leading manufacturer of innovative nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, has supplied Hellier’s Houston, Texas location with advanced NDT inspection equipment. The industry-leading OmniScan™ X3 phased array flaw detector with FMC/TFM and other Olympus instruments will be used to train this next generation of inspectors in ultrasonic testing (UT).

Students receive PAUT training at the Hellier NDT facility in Houston, Texas.

Hellier strives to prepare its students for real work scenarios and Olympus’ equipment enables students to work with the latest NDT technologies and software while adhering to most company and industry standards.

Dave Menne, VP of Sales and Marketing at Olympus, says, “I am very excited to further our partnership with Hellier NDT. Olympus is collaborating with Hellier because they are committed to our industry and, most importantly, they provide high-quality training and education to current and future inspectors.”

Hellier NDT is a leading provider of NDT training and Level III services. At its locations around the United States, Hellier offers classroom, online and blended training, API training, Level III services and NDT auditing and consulting.

“Hellier and Olympus have enjoyed an outstanding relationship for many, many years. Both companies are passionate about NDT and quality. We work together to equip people with both the fundamental knowledge and skills for success in addition to advanced tools for solving any NDT related problem,” says Don Locke, President of Hellier.

For more information about this collaboration, visit Olympus-IMS.com/Training-Members.

