Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Handheld Raman Analyzer During IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition

Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064 nm Raman laser technology, is showcasing its Rigaku ResQ FLX narcotics analyzer during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Virtual Training Event and Exposition.

Rigaku Progeny ResQ FLX 1064nm Advanced Handheld Raman Narcotics Analyzer

The IACP Training Event and Exposition, taking place Tuesday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 23, includes 175 educational workshops on critical topics to the policing profession, as well as 160 exhibiting companies showcasing products and services in the virtual expo hall. Based on the combination of an award-winning platform and proven performance, the Rigaku Progeny ResQ FLX 1064 nm Raman analyzer provides law enforcement agencies with greater flexibility for use in combating the widespread opioid epidemic and increase in drug trafficking. Its use of 1064 nm Raman technology enables a rapid response (less than one minute), and the ability to scan dirty or colored substances and through packaging – keeping officers safer by preventing exposure. The ResQ FLX analyzer includes a standard library of 1,200 compounds including narcotics, cutting agents, and household chemicals. In addition, the ResQ FLX analyzer is based on a modular platform, with expandable options to select additional libraries, features, and support packages depending on the needs and growth of the department.

For more information on the Rigaku ResQ FLX narcotics analyzer, visit the Rigaku Showroom on the IACP virtual platform.

To register for the IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition, visit www.theiacpconference.org/

For a product demonstration, or to find out more about the capabilities of the Rigaku ResQ FLX narcotics analyzer, visit www.rigaku.com/FLX

