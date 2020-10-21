Posted in | Materials Analysis

Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Handheld Raman Analyzer During IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition

Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064 nm Raman laser technology, is showcasing its Rigaku ResQ FLX narcotics analyzer during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Virtual Training Event and Exposition. 

Rigaku Progeny ResQ FLX 1064nm Advanced Handheld Raman Narcotics Analyzer

The IACP Training Event and Exposition, taking place Tuesday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 23, includes 175 educational workshops on critical topics to the policing profession, as well as 160 exhibiting companies showcasing products and services in the virtual expo hall. Based on the combination of an award-winning platform and proven performance, the Rigaku Progeny ResQ FLX 1064 nm Raman analyzer provides law enforcement agencies with greater flexibility for use in combating the widespread opioid epidemic and increase in drug trafficking. Its use of 1064 nm Raman technology enables a rapid response (less than one minute), and the ability to scan dirty or colored substances and through packaging – keeping officers safer by preventing exposure. The ResQ FLX analyzer includes a standard library of 1,200 compounds including narcotics, cutting agents, and household chemicals. In addition, the ResQ FLX analyzer is based on a modular platform, with expandable options to select additional libraries, features, and support packages depending on the needs and growth of the department.

For more information on the Rigaku ResQ FLX narcotics analyzer, visit the Rigaku Showroom on the IACP virtual platform.  

To register for the IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition, visit www.theiacpconference.org/  

For a product demonstration, or to find out more about the capabilities of the Rigaku ResQ FLX narcotics analyzer, visit www.rigaku.com/FLX  
 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Rigaku Corporation. (2020, October 21). Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Handheld Raman Analyzer During IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition. AZoM. Retrieved on October 22, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54824.

  • MLA

    Rigaku Corporation. "Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Handheld Raman Analyzer During IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition". AZoM. 22 October 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54824>.

  • Chicago

    Rigaku Corporation. "Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Handheld Raman Analyzer During IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54824. (accessed October 22, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Rigaku Corporation. 2020. Rigaku Analytical Devices Presents Handheld Raman Analyzer During IACP 2020 Virtual Training Event and Exposition. AZoM, viewed 22 October 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54824.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Principles of Diffraction Laue Cameras

In this interview, AZoM talks to Daniel Brau, Managing Director of Photonic Science, about the working principles of diffraction Laue cameras, and what makes Photonic Science's Laue crystal orientation systems so special.

Working Principles of Diffraction Laue Cameras
High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

For high-frequency signal generation and detection in-vacuum (HV/UHV), Allectra has developed two feedthroughs, the 242-SMAD27G and the 242-SMAD40G, which allow up to 27 and 40 GHz frequencies, respectively. To complement these, we are introducing new K-type SMA cables for in-vacuum use, the 380-SMAK series.

From Allectra Limited

More Content from Rigaku Corporation

See all content from Rigaku Corporation