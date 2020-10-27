Posted in | Clean Technology

Quantum Design Announce the Next Generation of Helium Recovery

Quantum Design's liquefiers and helium recovery systems allow you to recycle the helium gas currently being lost from the normal boil off and helium transfers of your cryogenic instruments. An adaptable helium recycling solution for research and medical cryostats, these helium liquefiers and recovery systems allow you to always have access to a supply of liquid helium without being reliant on suppliers of cryogens or subject to unpredictable price changes. You will also be doing your part to conserve a precious natural resource which is vital to scientific research and medical treatment. 

A Helium Liquefier from Quantum Design

Related Stories

Liquid Helium Your Way!


Whether you have a large laboratory or small, with many cryogen-using instruments or just one, Quantum Design has a helium recycling option perfectly suited for you. Helium Recycling Systems can be individually configured for a variety of laboratory sizes and types. All recycling systems have fully integrated components with most functions being automated or very easily operated. 
Recycling systems can be used with a wide range of cryogenic instruments including NMR, MRI, MEG and other assorted cryostats. Custom fittings and connections are available for a wide range of instruments to allow for seamless integration into your laboratory or scanning centre. Fail-safe protections are built into every stage of our recycling systems so that in the occurrence of an accident, the rest of the recycling system and your cryogenic instruments are protected from damage or contamination. 
Break your dependence on cryogen suppliers and no longer be subject to higher costs and undependable supply  
 
“We need to be good stewards for earth’s precious resources and we have developed methodologies and equipment that capture, recycle and reuse helium for our use and to help our customers. Our product development has always focused on optimising the consumption of liquid helium and we will continue to do so. Thank you for helping us recognise the need for conservation and recycling. Let’s all go green for helium.” - Greg DeGeller, President of Quantum Design

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. (2020, October 27). Quantum Design Announce the Next Generation of Helium Recovery. AZoM. Retrieved on October 27, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54848.

  • MLA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Quantum Design Announce the Next Generation of Helium Recovery". AZoM. 27 October 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54848>.

  • Chicago

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Quantum Design Announce the Next Generation of Helium Recovery". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54848. (accessed October 27, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. 2020. Quantum Design Announce the Next Generation of Helium Recovery. AZoM, viewed 27 October 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54848.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation

In this interview, Dirk Laeveren and Mark Riccio, Product Marketing Managers for the microCT product line at Thermo Fisher Scientific, discuss microCT, including the possibilities it provides in various applications, and ways to combine it with other visualization techniques.

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation
High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

For high-frequency signal generation and detection in-vacuum (HV/UHV), Allectra has developed two feedthroughs, the 242-SMAD27G and the 242-SMAD40G, which allow up to 27 and 40 GHz frequencies, respectively. To complement these, we are introducing new K-type SMA cables for in-vacuum use, the 380-SMAK series.

From Allectra Limited

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »