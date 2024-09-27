Discovering Stable Single-Electron Covalent Bond Between Carbon Atoms

Reviewed by Lexie CornerSep 27 2024
A research team from Hokkaido University has confirmed a century-old theory by discovering a stable single-electron covalent bond, known as a sigma bond, between two carbon atoms. This unique bond involves two carbon atoms sharing just one electron. The study has been published in the journal Nature.
Covalent bonds, which form the backbone of most organic compounds, occur when two atoms share a pair of electrons. In 1931, Nobel laureate Linus Pauling suggested that bonds with just one unpaired electron might exist, though they would likely be much weaker than traditional two-electron covalent bonds. While single-electron bonds have been observed in other elements, they had never been identified in carbon until now.
Elucidating the nature of single-electron sigma-bonds between two carbon atoms is essential to gain a deeper understanding of chemical-bonding theories and would provide further insights into chemical reactions.
Yusuke Ishigaki, Professor and Study Co-Author, Department of Chemistry, Hokkaido University
An oxidation reaction involving iodine stretched the paired-electron covalent bond between two carbon atoms in a hexaphenylethane derivative, resulting in the formation of a single-electron bond. This reaction produced deep violet iodine salt crystals.
X-ray diffraction analysis of these crystals revealed the carbon atoms were exceptionally close, suggesting the presence of single-electron covalent bonds. To confirm this, the researchers employed Raman spectroscopy.
These results thus constitute the first piece of experimental evidence for a carbon-carbon single-electron covalent bond, which can be expected to pave the way for further developments of the chemistry of this scarcely-explored type of bonding.
Takuya Shimajiri, Study Lead Author, University of Tokyo
The study was funded by the Masason Foundation; the Research Program “Five-star Alliance” within “NJRC Mater. & Dev.” of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan; a Toyota Riken Scholarship; Grants-in-Aid from MEXT (Japan) and the Japan Society for the Promotion of; and the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) PRESTO.
