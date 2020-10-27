New Optris Webinar with Focus on Electronics and Utility Industries

Optris GmbH continues to focus on its successful and very popular webinar series for users from different industries and is pleased to offer the next workshop: On Thursday, November 05, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CET the new webinar on non-contact temperature measurement technology in the electronic and utility industry will take place.



The webinar will be held in English, will last about one hour and attending is free of charge. After the lecture part, the Optris application engineers will answer upcoming questions of the participants via live chat. You can register directly via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7081038910237592590?source=pr-intern



"With this webinar, we hope to show numerous users from the electronics industry the many possibilities of infrared measurement technology for their processes. For example, the practical microscope optics enable reliable temperature measurement on tiny objects from 28 µm", explains Dipl.-Ing. Torsten Czech, Head of Marketing of Optris GmbH.



A replay of the webinar will be available to watch on-demand after the event.



An overview of previous webinars on process optimization in different industries can be found on the Optris website in the "Events and Webinars" section (https://www.optris.global/webinar-archive).



We are looking forward to welcoming many participants.