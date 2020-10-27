Posted in | Electronics

New Optris Webinar with Focus on Electronics and Utility Industries

Optris GmbH continues to focus on its successful and very popular webinar series for users from different industries and is pleased to offer the next workshop: On Thursday, November 05, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CET the new webinar on non-contact temperature measurement technology in the electronic and utility industry will take place. 

Related Stories

 
The webinar will be held in English, will last about one hour and attending is free of charge. After the lecture part, the Optris application engineers will answer upcoming questions of the participants via live chat. You can register directly via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7081038910237592590?source=pr-intern 
 
"With this webinar, we hope to show numerous users from the electronics industry the many possibilities of infrared measurement technology for their processes. For example, the practical microscope optics enable reliable temperature measurement on tiny objects from 28 µm", explains Dipl.-Ing. Torsten Czech, Head of Marketing of Optris GmbH. 
 
A replay of the webinar will be available to watch on-demand after the event. 
 
An overview of previous webinars on process optimization in different industries can be found on the Optris website in the "Events and Webinars" section (https://www.optris.global/webinar-archive). 
 
We are looking forward to welcoming many participants. 

 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Optris GmbH. (2020, October 27). New Optris Webinar with Focus on Electronics and Utility Industries. AZoM. Retrieved on October 27, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54855.

  • MLA

    Optris GmbH. "New Optris Webinar with Focus on Electronics and Utility Industries". AZoM. 27 October 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54855>.

  • Chicago

    Optris GmbH. "New Optris Webinar with Focus on Electronics and Utility Industries". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54855. (accessed October 27, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Optris GmbH. 2020. New Optris Webinar with Focus on Electronics and Utility Industries. AZoM, viewed 27 October 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54855.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation

In this interview, Dirk Laeveren and Mark Riccio, Product Marketing Managers for the microCT product line at Thermo Fisher Scientific, discuss microCT, including the possibilities it provides in various applications, and ways to combine it with other visualization techniques.

Insights into microCT technology: evolvement, applications, and automation
High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

High-Frequency In-Vacuum Cables—to 40 GHz

For high-frequency signal generation and detection in-vacuum (HV/UHV), Allectra has developed two feedthroughs, the 242-SMAD27G and the 242-SMAD40G, which allow up to 27 and 40 GHz frequencies, respectively. To complement these, we are introducing new K-type SMA cables for in-vacuum use, the 380-SMAK series.

From Allectra Limited

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »