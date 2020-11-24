Posted in | New Product

Coxem Introduces the EM-30C with CeB6 Electron Source

Coxem is pleased to announce the newest addition to the EM-30 family of tabletop microscopes, the EM-30C. Featuring a Cerium Hexaboride (CeB6) electron source with updated imaging electronics, the EM-30C provides 10x higher brightness and longer cathode life compared to a tungsten filament, making it ideal for high-resolution imaging at low accelerating voltages.

The EM-30C comes complete with both SE and a 4 quadrant BSE detector, allowing the operator to view either detector individually, side-by-side, or as a composite image for a better understanding of chemistry and microstructure.   

Powered by Coxem’s 4th Generation NanoStation software, the EM-30C includes a range of automatic functions that simplify operation and speed analysis.  Features like Auto Focus and Auto-Brightness / Contrast make generating high-quality images fast and easy, while Panorama mode automatically stitches hundreds or even thousands of single images together, providing high-resolution mosaic images covering large areas.

An optional STEM detector allows the EM-30C to utilize its 30 kV accelerating voltage capability to perform STEM analysis of samples on standard TEM grids, while the optional CoolStage allows analysis of samples from -25°C to 50°C.   

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please visit the element Pi website at www.elementpi.com.

