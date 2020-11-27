Product Launch – ILT 960-UV Portable Compact UV Spectrometer

The ILT960-UV is ILT’s new portable, compact UV spectrometer with increased broadband sensitivity. The ILT960 -UV can measure UV light levels as small as 0.4 uW/cm2/nm. The ILT960UV-RAA4 has everything you need to start taking measurements. The system includes the spectrometer, meter fiber optic light guide, RAA4 right angle cosine correcting input optic, calibration with a certificate, and carrying case.

UVGI-based systems depend on the proper intensity of light reaching a surface to ensure proper disinfection. If you are using UVC light to decontaminate air, water, surfaces, and personal protective equipment (PPE) or other devices, ILT has specially configured a number of systems aimed at measuring light sources from common UV disinfection systems. All systems come with a meter, detector, ISO17025 accredited calibration, and carrying case.

The new ILT960UV combined with ILT’s powerful SpectrILight III software, including a baseline overlay comparison, Irradiance Select, Peak find, and more, makes the ILT960UV an extremely versatile device for in the lab or in the field.