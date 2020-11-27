Posted in | New Product

Product Launch – ILT 960-UV Portable Compact UV Spectrometer

Related Stories

The ILT960-UV is ILT’s new portable, compact UV spectrometer with increased broadband sensitivity.  The ILT960 -UV can measure UV light levels as small as 0.4 uW/cm2/nm.  The ILT960UV-RAA4 has everything you need to start taking measurements.  The system includes the spectrometer,  meter fiber optic light guide, RAA4 right angle cosine correcting input optic, calibration with a certificate, and carrying case. 

UVGI-based systems depend on the proper intensity of light reaching a surface to ensure proper disinfection.  If you are using UVC light to decontaminate air, water, surfaces, and personal protective equipment (PPE) or other devices, ILT has specially configured a number of systems aimed at measuring light sources from common UV disinfection systems.  All systems come with a meter, detector, ISO17025 accredited calibration, and carrying case. 

The new ILT960UV combined with ILT’s powerful SpectrILight III software, including a baseline overlay comparison, Irradiance Select, Peak find, and more, makes the ILT960UV an extremely versatile device for in the lab or in the field.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. (2020, November 27). Product Launch – ILT 960-UV Portable Compact UV Spectrometer. AZoM. Retrieved on November 27, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55080.

  • MLA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Product Launch – ILT 960-UV Portable Compact UV Spectrometer". AZoM. 27 November 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55080>.

  • Chicago

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Product Launch – ILT 960-UV Portable Compact UV Spectrometer". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55080. (accessed November 27, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. 2020. Product Launch – ILT 960-UV Portable Compact UV Spectrometer. AZoM, viewed 27 November 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55080.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Building Formula One’s First Natural Fiber Composite Racing Seat

CEO of Bcomp, Christian Fischer, talks to AZoM about an important involvement with Formula One's McLaren. The company has helped develop a natural fiber composite racing seat, echoing the racing and automotive industry's move towards more sustainable technologies.

Building Formula One’s First Natural Fiber Composite Racing Seat

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

Nanalysis Applications Chemist Alex presents a three-step synthesis procedure that utilizes the Diels-Alder reaction, suitable for organic chemistry lab courses, he discusses the procedure and the characterization of each step.

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »