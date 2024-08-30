Cordin Scientific Introduces TPM Camera at Surprising Pricepoint​​​​​​​

The brand new Cordin Model TPM-1000 high-speed CMOS camera offers a ground-breaking combination of 10 Mfps high-speed framing camera performance with a dramatic new pricepoint and compact package size.

Image Credit:Quantum Design

The Cordin TPM-1000 captures images at frame rates of up to 10 million frames per second and up to 1 mega-pixel resolution. The system uses a new TPM architecture jointly developed by Cordin and Oxford University with a unique CMOS sensor chip capable of capturing sub-array images in a burst mode.

With its flexible TPM architecture, the TPM-1000 allows the user to trade off the number of frames in a burst versus resolution, given the available on-chip pixel memory. The Model TPM-1000 camera can be triggered by the event being photographed, and can accept triggers in advance or for some time after the event of interest. It can also provide the trigger to initiate the event.

Features

Very high framing rate: up to 10 million fps (100ns interframe), 40ns exposure time

Flexible: variable tradeoff between number of frames and resolution (up to 1K x 1K)

Solid-state design: no moving parts

Software control: easy control of exposure and timing parameters through user-friendly PC software Laser and pulsed flash illumination synchronisation

Uses standard C-mount objective lenses (not included)

​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​

Image Credit:Quantum Design

The system comes complete with Cordin’s control software application, and is controlled via Ethernet interface by the customer’s choice of standard Windows-based PC or laptop. Data may be saved in a wide variety of 8 bit file formats. Full 10 bit images are saved in 16 bit TIFF file format.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit:Quantum Design