Posted in | Business

J.A. Woollam Has Teamed up with Linkam to Bring Precise Temperature Control to its Ellipsometry Instruments

Related Stories

Thin films can be used to modify the optical characteristics of a surface, its electrical conductivity, its hardness or lubricity, its corrosion resistance, and its chemical inertness. It is important to understand how these properties are affected by temperature. Some materials even go through a phase transition at specific temperatures that greatly alters their optical properties. J.A. Woollam’s range of instruments provides accurate thin-film characterization, which can be further enhanced by studying the material’s temperature dependence.

The knowledge of J.A. Woollam’s dedicated scientists and engineers has been combined with Linkam’s expertise in temperature-controlled stages to form a close partnership. By adapting its market-leading heat stages for J.A. Woollam’s custom ellipsometry instruments, the partnership provides thin-film researchers with tailor-made, temperature-controlled ellipsometers for a broad set of applications.

Read the case study https://qd-uki.co.uk/linkam-case-study-breaking-new-ground-in-thin-film-research-with-temperature-controlled-ellipsometry/.

 

Quantum Design represent J A Woollam in the UK and Ireland.  Find out more at https://qd-uki.co.uk/ellipsometers/.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. (2021, February 22). J.A. Woollam Has Teamed up with Linkam to Bring Precise Temperature Control to its Ellipsometry Instruments. AZoM. Retrieved on February 22, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55612.

  • MLA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "J.A. Woollam Has Teamed up with Linkam to Bring Precise Temperature Control to its Ellipsometry Instruments". AZoM. 22 February 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55612>.

  • Chicago

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "J.A. Woollam Has Teamed up with Linkam to Bring Precise Temperature Control to its Ellipsometry Instruments". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55612. (accessed February 22, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. 2021. J.A. Woollam Has Teamed up with Linkam to Bring Precise Temperature Control to its Ellipsometry Instruments. AZoM, viewed 22 February 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55612.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »