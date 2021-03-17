Better Collaboration: An Exciting New Strategic Partnership Between Bettersize and Sanyo Trading

Bettersize, a leading Chinese player in the particle sizing business since 1995, announces a new strategic partnership with Sanyo Trading–a world-renowned instrument distributor today. In the past six months, both parties have learned about each other well through continuous communication, and Sanyo decided to officially introduce Bettersize's laser particle size analyzer, dynamic image analyzer, Nano-particle size analyzer, and powder characterization tester into the Japanese market.



Due to the rapid development in global science and technology, scientists have an increasing demand for raw material analysis. The detection of particle size, shape, physical properties, and colloidal stability has gathered much more attention than before. Similarly, Japan is a large market for high-end analysis equipment and has high attainments in material refinement as well. In light of this, Bettersize could offer world-class particle sizing instruments to meet their requirements, which is a win-win situation for both parties.



The Scientific Instruments Business Group of Sanyo Trading Co., Ltd. is involved in importing instruments from prominent overseas suppliers, then selling to various sectors and research laboratories such as chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food, machinery, automobile, and energy industries, as well as the government and university laboratories in Japan. The Group is comprised of sales engineers, field service engineers, and application specialists, which provides a wide range of analysis solutions including analyzers, software, integrated systems, and consultation for FTIR, GCMS, QMS components, emission spectroscopy, analysis of physical properties, image analysis and so on.



Through this synergy and cooperation, we are confident to serve Japanese customers better and earn a good customer base in the near future.