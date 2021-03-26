Not Your Average Bilirubin Blue Light Meter!

International Light Technologies has introduced the ILT750 Bili Light Meter, for measuring light sources used in treating neonatal jaundice. The ILT750 completely changes the way healthcare professionals validate irradiance values and verify the dosage of their bili pads, bili blankets, and bili lamps. In about 25 seconds you can get min/max/average values, graphing, and stats – all done by the ILT750 light meter.

Say goodbye to doing the maths by hand. The ILT750 is a Class 1 medical device and carries an ISO17025 accredited and NIST traceable calibration. ILT is an ISO13485 and ISO9001 certified manufacturing facility.

The ILT750 is designed for OEMs and Distributors

The ILT750 Bili Light Meter is for OEMs and distributors who want to offer a one-stop solution for measuring light sources used to treat neonatal jaundice. We offer full sales/design/engineering support whether you want to simply resell, re-brand, or fully customize.

Not Just Your Average Bili Meter

Tired of doing the math? The ILT750 can scan, graph, and offer full data with the touch of a single button. The detector head works in any configuration. Heads up for lamps, Facedown for a blanket, as well as detached for reaching inside incubators.