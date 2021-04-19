Coxem introduces the SELPA Scanning Electron Particle Analyzer

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Coxem is pleased to announce the newest addition to their line of electron microscopy-based analysis tools, the SELPA particle analyzer. Designed to accommodate large samples (up to 100 mm in diameter), SELPA rapidly and accurately analyzes large areas utilizing both EDS and image analysis.

SELPA is able to detect and analyze particles and classify them by morphology and chemistry based on an existing database. In addition to standard particle analysis tasks, SELPA is also ideal for cleanliness analysis, metal inclusion inspection, GSR, and mineral and asbestos analysis.

SELPA is also available with an optional air-sampler to facilitate fine dust analysis in accordance with air pollution process test standards.

Powered by Coxem’s 4th Generation NanoStation™ software, SELPA includes a range of automatic functions that simplify operation and speed analysis. Features like Auto Focus and Auto Brightness / Contrast make generating high-quality images fast and easy, while variable pressure mode allows examining most samples with minimal preparation.

For more information please contact your local Coxem representative, or visit the Coxem website at www.Coxem.com