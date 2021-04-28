New Product: M81 Synchronous Source Measure System

The MeasureReady™ M81-SSM (Synchronous Source and Measure) system provides a confident and straightforward approach for advanced measurement applications. The M81 eliminates the complexity of multiple function-specific instrumentation setups, combining the convenience of DC and AC sourcing with DC and AC measurement, including a lock‑in’s sensitivity and measurement performance.

The M81-SSM uses patent-pending MeasureSync™ signal synchronization, enabling continuous data sampling on every channel. Noise and sensitivity are on par with the best scientific-grade source and measure instruments.

Features

Unique real-time sampling architecture for synchronous sourcing and measuring

Designed for scientific-grade low-level measurement applications

The absolute precision of DC plus the detection sensitivity performance of AC instrumentation

Unique, flexible instrument/distributed module architecture





