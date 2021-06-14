Posted in | News | Business

Read All About the Latest Advances in Imaging Cameras

Quantum Design launch a new Imaging magazine jam-packed with application notes, articles, and case studies from their partners plus a free-to-enter competition!

Quantum Design UK and Ireland have recently launched the first bumper issue of their new Imaging Cameras magazine, drawing on case studies, articles, and applications notes from leading manufacturers:

  • Specim
  • Raptor Photonics
  • InfraTec
  • Cordin Scientific

With a foreword by their new Camera Sales Engineer, Luke Nicholls, other highlights of the magazine include:

  • Advancing Geology with Hyperspectral Imaging
  • Avoiding Contamination in the Food Industry
  • Infrared Cameras for Temperature Scanning in the Fight Against Covid-19
  • SWIR Cameras for Telecommunications Applications
  • Streak Cameras in Action (videos)
  • Avoiding Contamination in the Food Industry. 
  • Thermography for Optimisation of Installed Wind Turbines
  • Scientific Cameras for Microscopy
  • Analysis of the Thermal Conductivity in Nano- and Mesostructured Polymer Systems
  • Remote sensing of Vegetation using SWIR cameras on a UAV
  • Aerial Thermography

And much, much more….

Download your free copy of the magazine

QD-UKI are also really excited to be able to offer their readers ‘try before you buy’ on two great products: the InfraTec ImageIR and the Specim IQ. Read the magazine to learn more – check out pages 31 and 37.

Plus, there’s information on a newly launched Imaging Competition #HappyToBeBackInTheLabQD – a fun and easy Twitter photo competition celebrating getting back into the lab at long last. Learn more about the competition, prizes, and how to enter here.

QD-UKI will be running an Imaging Cameras Roadshow this Autumn and you can add your university or lab to the itinerary. Find out more on page 19 of the magazine.
 

 

 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. (2021, June 14). Read All About the Latest Advances in Imaging Cameras. AZoM. Retrieved on June 14, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56318.

  • MLA

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Read All About the Latest Advances in Imaging Cameras". AZoM. 14 June 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56318>.

  • Chicago

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. "Read All About the Latest Advances in Imaging Cameras". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56318. (accessed June 14, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd. 2021. Read All About the Latest Advances in Imaging Cameras. AZoM, viewed 14 June 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56318.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
Chemical Spray Shields

Chemical Spray Shields

Firwin chemical spray shields are custom manufactured to provide spray and leak containment from accidental gasket rupture in piping systems conveying corrosive fluids, or fluids under high pressure.

From Firwin Corporation

More Content from Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

See all content from Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd