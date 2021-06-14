Read All About the Latest Advances in Imaging Cameras

Quantum Design launch a new Imaging magazine jam-packed with application notes, articles, and case studies from their partners plus a free-to-enter competition!
Quantum Design UK and Ireland have recently launched the first bumper issue of their new Imaging Cameras magazine, drawing on case studies, articles, and applications notes from leading manufacturers:
- Specim
- Raptor Photonics
- InfraTec
- Cordin Scientific
With a foreword by their new Camera Sales Engineer, Luke Nicholls, other highlights of the magazine include:
- Advancing Geology with Hyperspectral Imaging
- Avoiding Contamination in the Food Industry
- Infrared Cameras for Temperature Scanning in the Fight Against Covid-19
- SWIR Cameras for Telecommunications Applications
- Streak Cameras in Action (videos)
- Thermography for Optimisation of Installed Wind Turbines
- Scientific Cameras for Microscopy
- Analysis of the Thermal Conductivity in Nano- and Mesostructured Polymer Systems
- Remote sensing of Vegetation using SWIR cameras on a UAV
- Aerial Thermography
And much, much more….
Download your free copy of the magazine
QD-UKI are also really excited to be able to offer their readers ‘try before you buy’ on two great products: the InfraTec ImageIR and the Specim IQ. Read the magazine to learn more – check out pages 31 and 37.
Plus, there’s information on a newly launched Imaging Competition #HappyToBeBackInTheLabQD – a fun and easy Twitter photo competition celebrating getting back into the lab at long last. Learn more about the competition, prizes, and how to enter here.
QD-UKI will be running an Imaging Cameras Roadshow this Autumn and you can add your university or lab to the itinerary. Find out more on page 19 of the magazine.