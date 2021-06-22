Rigaku Names Toshiyuki Ikeda as CEO

Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2021 – Rigaku Corporation (“Rigaku”), Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced today that Toshiyuki Ikeda has succeeded Hikaru Shimura as President and CEO of Rigaku. Rigaku Holdings Corporation, the holding company created this year for the Rigaku Group companies, also named Mr. Ikeda as President and Group CEO , and Mr. Shimura as Chairman.

Mr. Ikeda, former CEO of Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation and later CTO and Managing Director of its parent company Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, is an industry veteran in scientific instrumentation. He joined Rigaku in April 2020 and became Senior Executive Vice President in October 2020.

Mr. Shimura, who has led the business since July 1971, has transformed Rigaku into a leading global player in analytical instrumentation. In March 2021, multinational investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) and Mr. Shimura jointly acquired all outstanding shares of Rigaku, through Rigaku Holdings Corporation set up by Carlyle and Mr. Shimura, seeking to list the holding company in 4 years. As Chairman and a major shareholder, he will continue to support the future growth of Rigaku under the new management team.

Toshiyuki Ikeda, President and CEO of Rigaku, commented: “Rigaku celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Under the leadership of Mr. Shimura for 50 years, Rigaku has grown into a leading global player. I am committed to promoting the future growth of Rigaku, building upon the success of his life’s work.”

Hikaru Shimura, Chairman of Rigaku, commented: “I am delighted that we have started the new management team with Mr. Ikeda as Group CEO. I firmly believe that his leadership will help Rigaku fulfill its global growth ambitions and the IPO goal.”

Takaomi Tomioka, Deputy Head of Carlyle Japan and a board member of Rigaku, commented: “We look forward to working with the new management team led by Mr. Ikeda, and are committed to supporting the further growth of Rigaku.”

About Rigaku

Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of general X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray sources, computed tomography, nondestructive testing and thermal analysis.

With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing and supplying universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions across a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, nanoengineering research, general purpose X-ray diffraction (XRD) and spectroscopy (XRF), materials analysis, chemical characterization, and quality assurance.

Please visit https://www.rigaku.com/ for more on Rigaku.