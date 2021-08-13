University of Louisville selects Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology’s deep silicon etch solutions for leading edge research

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, a leading provider of plasma etching and deposition solutions to the compound semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an order for a PlasmaPro 100 Estrelas plasma etching system from the Micro/Nano Technology Center (MNTC) in the J. B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville.

The system purchased by the University of Louisville will be added to the suite of fabrication equipment in the university’s $30M 10,000 ft2 cleanroom, which is part of the prestigious NSF National Nanotechnology Network.

The PlasmaPro 100 Estrelas platform is designed to support research, development, and training. It provides total flexibility for Deep Silicon Etch (DSiE) or Deep Reactive Ion Etch (DRIE) applications with the unique capability to perform Bosch, cryo DSiE and deep oxide/nitride etching on the same platform without hardware changes. The flexibility serves a diverse set of process requirements for Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS), advanced packaging and nanotechnology markets

The Bosch DSiE uses a high-density plasma source and fast gas-switching capabilities to achieve profile verticality and high etching rates with excellent selectivity to masking materials. Cryo DSiE uses ultra-low temperatures so produce features with smooth sidewalls.

Julia Aebersold, Manager of the MNTC says, “We are excited to upgrade our current DRIE capabilities significantly with Oxford’s Estrelas DSiE system. The new system will allow our clients to achieve critical design parameters needed for sidewall smoothness and SOI etch termination for microfluidics, robotics and gas diagnostic sensors that we were not able to achieve before.”

“Oxford Instruments has enjoyed a successful collaborative relationship with the University of Louisville and we are committed to continue to demonstrate our wafer processing technology leadership based on more than thirty five years of experience and innovation. The University of Louisville has other wafer processing solutions from Oxford Instruments installed at their facility and we are excited to be selected again to provide the best fabrication tools applicable for their research and educational training." Says Emiel Thijssen, VP Sales and Business Development, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, Americas.