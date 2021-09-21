Mo-Sci To Be Acquired by Heraeus Group

Heraeus expands and diversifies its medical technology portfolio with acquisition of Mo-Sci Corporation, a world leader in medical and specialty glass technologies, and ETS Technology Holdings

HANAU, Germany and ROLLA, Missouri- September 20, 2021- The Heraeus Group, a leading international family-owned portfolio company, has announced its acquisition of Mo-Sci Corporation (“Mo-Sci”) a world leader in the supply of medical and specialty glass and ETS Technology Holdings, LLC (“ETS”), a provider of innovative wound care technologies. Both companies are located in Rolla, Missouri.

Mo-Sci was founded by Dr. Delbert Day in 1985 to develop and supply specialty glass and ceramic products for specific market applications. Today, Mo-Sci is a leading supplier to the medical device industry with glass microspheres, fibers, and powders. It also provides sealing glass and test services for the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries. The company was led by Ted Day, Delbert’s son, up until his passing in September 2020.

Specialty glass manufacturing at Mo-Sci

ETS was founded in 2012 to develop and commercialize a novel borate-based bioactive glass technology platform for wound care and hemostasis. ETS received FDA clearance for its first product, Mirragen, a resorbable synthetic skin substitute, and continues to expand the technology to new applications.

MIRRAGEN® Advanced Wound Matrix from ETS Wound Care

The addition of these two new businesses will strengthen the Heraeus healthcare and medical technology portfolio, which includes market leadership in the supply of medical components and devices, the PALACOS orthopaedic bone cement line, and other technologies and cutting-edge innovations for the healthcare and medical device industries. Nicolas Guggenheim, Head of Business Area Medical Technologies, said, “Across every treatment area, medical technology is changing rapidly. The acquisition of Mo-Sci and ETS gives us new capabilities to help our customers deliver innovative technologies and breakthrough treatments that will improve outcomes and patient care.”

Kimberly Day, the owner of Mo-Sci and ETS, said “Mo-Sci and Heraeus have been in contact for many years and prior to his passing, Ted identified Heraeus as a preferred partner to take Mo-Sci and ETS to the next stage of development. I am glad to carry this vision through to completion.” Heraeus plans to keep the existing Mo-Sci team and facilities in Rolla.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2021, pending legal clearance and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Heraeus

Heraeus, the technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is a leading international family-owned portfolio company. The company’s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, the Heraeus group includes businesses in the environmental, electronics, health and industrial applications sectors. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership.

In the 2020 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group generated revenues of €31.5 billion with approximately 14,800 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.