Oxford Instruments Selected as Finalists in the 2021 TSIA Star Awards Program

Our Services team in Oxford Instruments Americas are delighted to have been recognized as finalists in this year’s TSIA Star Awards program.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology

The challenges created by the COVID 19 pandemic for Oxford Instruments and our customers was far from unique, but our Services team rose to the challenge to rethink how to support our customers whilst keeping our teams safe.

“The COVID 19 Pandemic proved to be a challenging time for our customers and Oxford Instruments. We had to reimagine the way we support our customers and leverage remote video support, AR technology, remote device control, collaboration software, and our own device diagnostics software to support our customers' equipment” said Rudy Caruso, Head of Group Customer Support, Americas.

Through these innovations, we built even stronger relationships with our customers. We realized that what our customers really value in working with us is our knowledge and expertise and we don’t need to be in the same location to share that.

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. This year’s program had record participation levels making it more competitive than ever to achieve finalist or winner recognition.

Oxford Instruments joined TSIA earlier this year to enable continued improvement in our understanding of our customers’ priorities and to develop programs and products that deliver the outcomes our customers are looking for.

For the STAR Awards press announcement, visit: https://www.tsia.com/press-releases/2021/tsia-announces-2021-star-awardswinners-and-finalists

For the STAR Awards recognition page, visit: https://www.tsia.com/certifications-and-awards/star-awards/tsia-star-awardwinners