Ambrell to Showcase Career Opportunities During Open House

Rochester, NY (November 18, 2021) — Ambrell will host an Open House at its Rochester, NY headquarters on December 9th from 2-6 pm. Thanks to rapid growth, Ambrell has several job openings, and this Open House is a great opportunity for the community to consider a career at Ambrell.

At the Open House, visitors can tour the facility, watch demonstrations by applications guru Dr. Dahake and his team in the applications laboratory, meet employees, and learn more about career opportunities. Snacks and gifts will be provided, and visitors can even apply for jobs on site.

Ambrell manufactures induction heating systems at its Rochester, NY manufacturing facility. Systems range from 500 W to 1,000 kW and are used for applications such as annealing, brazing, soldering, heat staking, heat treating, shrink fitting and more. Many leading companies in industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and semiconductor use Ambrell products.

“We’re excited to invite the community into our facility so they can learn more about our products, their many benefits and how they’re used across the globe.” Scott Nolen, Vice President and General Manager of Ambrell, stated, “We have an outstanding team here at Ambrell, and their success has enabled our growth. We look forward to adding more great people to our team.”

Employees enjoy competitive pay, healthcare including a 100% company-paid option, a 401k match, performance bonuses, vacation, PTO, and company holidays, educational assistance and apprentice programs, a state-of-the-art climate-controlled facility, and a fun culture that includes parties, picnics, lunches and more.

To learn more about Ambrell visit jobs.ambrell.com or call +1 585 889 9000.