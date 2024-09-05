Posted in | News | Ferrous Alloys and Metals | Business | Materials Science | Iron and Steel | Events

Ambrell to Hold Three Free Induction Heating Webinars

Ambrell, an inTEST Company and a leading manufacturer of induction heating solutions, will offer three complimentary PRO Skills Webinars.

Ambrell PRO Skills Webinars on Induction Heating

Image Credit: Ambrell

The first webinar will cover Induction Heating Fundamentals and will take place on September 24th at 11 am ET. The second will review Induction Coil Design and will occur on September 26th at 11 am ET. Finally, a new webinar will discuss how to Boost ROI and Reduce Your Footprint with Induction Heating. Applications expert Dr. Girish Dahake (Ambrell's Senior Vice President, Global Applications) will be the presenter for all three webinars.

Induction Heating Fundamentals will review sources of heat, induction theory, coupling of the work piece, frequency of operation, power calculations and simulation problems. Practical examples from Dr. Dahake's extensive experience will be provided. The advanced course, Induction Coil Design, will highlight the differences between coil designs, insulation and encapsulation, review calculations and more. Finally, in our new webinar, you'll learn how induction heating can fit into your ESG strategy. The session will cover its environmental benefits and the significant potential energy savings that will boost your bottom line. Both sessions will be interactive, last approximately one hour, and a question-and-answer session will follow each presentation.

Dr. Dahake has over 25 years of induction experience. He leads a worldwide team of induction experts in Ambrell's applications laboratories – known as THE LAB – in the United States and Europe. Dr. Dahake holds patents, has authored numerous papers and frequently presents at professional conferences. He holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from the University of Rochester.

To register for these educational webinars on induction heating, visit the PRO Skills Webinar page. To learn more about Ambrell and the PRO Skills Webinar series, visit www.ambrell.com or call +1 585 889 9000.

