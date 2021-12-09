Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Theta-SE Ellipsometer for Semiconductors

Since the 1960s, as ellipsometry developed to provide the sensitivity necessary to measure nanometre-scale layers used in microelectronics, interest in ellipsometry has grown steadily. Today, the range of its applications has spread to the basic research in physical sciences, semiconductor and data storage solutions, flat panel display, communication, biosensor, and optical coating industries. Here we take a look specifically at the J A Woollam thetaSE ellipsometer and its uses for the semiconductor industry.

Image credit: Quantum Design UK and Ireland

The theta-SE is a push-button spectroscopic ellipsometer for characterising thin film uniformity. It features advanced ellipsometry instrumentation in a compact package at an affordable price.

Results at Wavelengths of Interest for a Desired Application

For many applications, optical properties are desired at specific wavelengths. For example, the semiconductor industry is interested in lithography which requires ellipsometry measurements in the UV region (157nm, 193nm, 248nm,…). The display industry is interested in the visible spectrum. Optical coatings require measurement at their design wavelengths, whether at visible, near infrared or even mid-infrared wavelengths. Woollam Spectroscopic Ellipsometers cover the spectral range from 33 microns to 140nm. This range offers an incredible flexibility that can meet almost any application requirement.

Semiconductor Industry

  • Dielectrics (oxides, nitrides, carbides)
  • Polymers (Low-Dielectric constant)
  • Polysilicon
  • Multilayers (ONOPO, SOI,…)
  • Lithography Applications
  • Photoresists
  • Antireflective coatings
  • Photomasks
  • Compound Semiconductors

