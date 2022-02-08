Wyatt Technology Announces Advances in Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) Technology with Walk-up Measurements

February 8, 2021, Santa Barbara, CA. Wyatt Technology, the world leader in instrumentation for absolute macromolecular and nanoparticle characterization, introduces advanced walkup capabilities in DLS technology with the next-generation DynaPro® NanoStar® II.

The DynaPro NanoStar II instrument offers unprecedented ease of use while performing high-quality measurements of size, particle concentration, molar mass and stability. For novice and casual users, an intuitive on-board touch-screen app enables walk-up measurements of proteins, polymers and nanoparticles. Advanced users will appreciate the detailed analyses available in powerful Windows software with 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

Combining intuitive operation with sophisticated engineering and software, the NanoStar II meets the needs of biologists, chemists and pharmaceutical scientists for routine or occasional analyses. The NanoStar II uses DLS and static light scattering (SLS) to determine fundamental physical properties of solutions and nanosuspensions. Requiring just 2 μL in a quartz cuvette or 4 μL in a high-quality, disposable microcuvette, analysis in the NanoStar makes the most of precious samples and is key to successful quantification from R&D to QC. Measure size and titer in a few seconds, then assess stability versus temperature.

Geofrey Wyatt, CEO of Wyatt Technology, said, “I’m delighted about the number of early adopters of the NanoStar II. The “Holy Grail” of analytical instrumentation is to make the customer experience a positive one. Our DYNAMICS® Touch™ software running on a beautiful touch-screen comes as close as I’ve ever seen to this prize!”

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Wyatt Technology

Continuing to advance and improve critical technology is just one more way that Wyatt Technology fulfills its mission: to help ensure our customers’ success in providing leading edge, life-enhancing products. Additional information on these groundbreaking instruments is found here.

About Wyatt Technology

At Wyatt Technology, we’ve been pioneering experts in light scattering instrumentation for 40 years. As a family-owned business we consider our customers part of our extended family. When you purchase an instrument, we take your success personally, and work hard every day to delight you by providing the highest levels of customer service, comprehensive training and years of application knowledge. Our family and company values are built on long-term partnerships, because at Wyatt we don't just build instruments, we build relationships