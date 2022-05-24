Quantum Design UK Announce Representation of Renaissance Scientific in the UK and Ireland

US manufacturer, Renaissance Scientific manufacture Cryogenic Nanopositioners & CryoAFMs. Visit their website: https://ren-sci.com/

Image Credit: Quantum Design UK and Ireland Ltd

Renaissance Scientific Cryogenic Nanopositioning Stages

A nanopositioner is a piezo driven motion stage that very commonly employs the slip-stick principle. Ranges of motion are typically millimeters (5, 15 and 20 mm travel options available). While minimum step sizes can be small (single nm are achievable).

The Ren-Sci motors were designed to have much lower capacitance than conventional solutions for cryogenic motors. Competitor motors run lower voltages (30-70 V) and higher currents (10s of Amps). Ren-Sci chose to do the opposite; their voltages are 50-600 V and source only 100s of mA, reducing heat load.

Renaissance Scientific Cryogenic Atomic Force Microscopes

Based on their innovative nanopositioner stages, Renaissance Scientific have brought to the market a solution for bringing AFM to the Cryo domain. With IR, Cantilever and Diamon NV Centre options, these solutions really are at the leading edge.

Renaissance Scientific has qualified the Quantum Design OptiCool for SPM, Ren-Sci will guarantee performance of their AFMs with the OptiCool.

