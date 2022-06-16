Registration Open for MIT Professional Education’s Summer 2022 Biotech & Life Sciences Courses

Registration is now open for MIT Professional Education’s summer 2022 biotechnology and life sciences courses. The six comprehensive and intensive short program offerings may be taken individually or as part of the Professional Certificate Program in Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

“MIT’s Kendall Square home has been dubbed the most innovative square mile on earth. Technologies such as mRNA vaccines and CRISPR gene editing have cemented that status. We’re thrilled to deliver the majority of these courses on-campus this summer to help drive the future of biotech forward by providing opportunities for professionals to learn from leaders in the field,” said Malgorzata Hedderick, Director of Short Programs and International Programs at MIT Professional Education.

“The biotech industry is a linchpin of the Massachusetts economy with more than 1,700 biotech companies in Boston alone. It’s not surprising that this rapid growth has led to an urgent demand for skilled talent to support the industry. These professional learning opportunities will enable biotech organizations from the region and around the globe to build a workforce with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the future,” said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education.

This year’s on-campus course offerings include:



Machine Learning for Healthcare (June 27-29, 2022) – Gain practical strategies for overcoming some of today’s most pressing healthcare challenges by leveraging the power of Machine Learning and AI. In this 3-day course, you’ll examine innovative frameworks for connecting health data from disparate sources, identifying diagnostic patterns and determining the most effective treatments, predicting and improving patient and financial outcomes, modeling disease progression, enabling personalized care and precision medicine, and more.

Lead Instructor: David Sontag, Professor in the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) and Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) at MIT.

Lead Instructors: Richard D. Braatz, Edwin R. Gilliland Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT; Brian Anthony, co-director of MIT’s Medical Electronic Device Realization Center and associate director of MIT.nano; Seongkyu Yoon, Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at MIT



Lead Instructors: Brian Anthony, co-director of MIT’s Medical Electronic Device Realization Center and associate director of MIT.nano.; Vladimir Bulović, Professor of Electrical Engineering at MIT holding the Fariborz Maseeh Chair in Emerging Technology.



Lead Instructor: Charles L. Cooney, Robert T. Haslam Professor Emeritus in the MIT Department of Chemical Engineering.

Lead Instructor: Kristala L. Jones Prather, Arthur D. Little Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT

To register or for more information, visit: professional.mit.edu.

Source: https://professional.mit.edu/

