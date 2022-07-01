Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | New Product | Events

TOFWERK’s 20th Anniversary Open House!

This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of TOFWERK! Please join us for a public open house on August 20, 2022 at our headquarters in Thun, Switzerland to mark this exciting milestone.

Image Credit: TOFWERK

Open house activities will include company tours, presentations, and demonstrations. Snacks and drinks provided. Please use the link below to let us know you are coming!

TOFWERK’s 20th Anniversary Open House

Saturday, August 20, 2022
2-5pm

TOFWERK Headquarters
Schorenstrasse 39
CH-3645 Thun, Switzerland

Let us Know you are Coming!
RSVP Here

Welcome to TOFWERK

Video Credit: TOFWERK

Source: https://www.tofwerk.com/

