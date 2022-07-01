From TOFWERKJul 1 2022Reviewed by Emily Magee
This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of TOFWERK! Please join us for a public open house on August 20, 2022 at our headquarters in Thun, Switzerland to mark this exciting milestone.
Open house activities will include company tours, presentations, and demonstrations. Snacks and drinks provided. Please use the link below to let us know you are coming!
TOFWERK’s 20th Anniversary Open House
Saturday, August 20, 2022
2-5pm
TOFWERK Headquarters
Schorenstrasse 39
CH-3645 Thun, Switzerland
Video Credit: TOFWERK
Source: https://www.tofwerk.com/