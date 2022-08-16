Rental Imaging Cameras Now Available from Quantum Design UK and Ireland

High Performance, Compact Imaging Cameras

Quantum Design UK and Ireland are really pleased to be able to offer three incredible Specim Hyperspectral Imaging Cameras and the ImageIR 8300 from InfraTec to researchers.

Specim is a pioneer and world leader in hyperspectral imaging instrumentation. With a hyperspectral imaging camera from Specim you will have spectral information at each and every pixel of your image.

The 2D infrared (IR) cameras from InfraTec are suitable for all applications of thermography. By using an IR camera one can perform non-contact absolute (or relative) temperature measurements, which allows – for example – non-destructive object inspection.

Which One is for You?

About the Specim FX10

The FX10 is a compact, lightweight, cost-effective hyperspectral camera for the VNIR spectral range (400-1000 nm). F/1.7 optics enables excellent light throughput, high sensitivity, short integration times and high signal-to-noise ratio. The FX10 operates with an impressive frame rate of 330 fps (full frame) using 1024 spatial pixels and 220 spectral bands. By reducing the number of spectral bands, the frame rate can be increased up to 9,900 fps. The camera is supplied with a high quality lens (38 deg FOV) and includes an integrated shutter and order sorting filter. The camera is also IP52 rated, making it suitable for use in harsh environments.

About the Specim FX17

The FX17 is a small footprint hyperspectral camera built around an InGaAs detector. It operates in the NIR spectral range (900-1700 nm). As with the FX10 camera, F/1.7 optics enables excellent light throughput, high sensitivity, short integration times and high signal-to-noise ratio. The FX17 operates with a frame rate of 670 fps (full frame) using 640 spatial pixels and 230 spectral bands. By reducing the number of spectral bands, the frame rate can be increased up to 15,000 fps. The camera is supplied with a high quality lens (38 deg FOV) and includes an integrated shutter. The camera is also IP52 rated, making it suitable for use in harsh environments.

About the Specim IQ

The Specim IQ is a portable hyperspectral camera, where data capturing, data processing and result visualisation are integrated into a one ready-to-use package. The camera is able to screen the imaging target and show the results on the camera display in just seconds.

About the ImageIR® 8300

The most solid all-rounder of the cooled infrared camera systems

Detection of small details with detector of (640 × 512) IR pixels

High thermal resolution better than 20 mK for precision measurements

Snapshot detector for precise image acquisition at frame rates up to 125 kHz in full frame

Motorised focus unit enabling precise, remotely controlled and fast focusing

