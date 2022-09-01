Jeff Li named new CEO of Rigaku Beijing Corporation

Beijing, China, September 1, 2022 – Rigaku Beijing Corporation (RBC), the Chinese subsidiary of Rigaku, Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced Jeff Li as its new CEO.

Image credit: Rigaku

Dr. Li is the former VP and Head of Greater China of Qiagen China (Shanghai), having built a career over more than 20 years with Perkin Elmer and Agilent Technologies. He has a proven track record of building strong commercial partnerships, developing high-performance, successful and collaborative teams, and driving growth in a wide range of industries, including chemical analysis, water analysis and life science. He received his PhD in material sciences from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1993, and a Master’s degree in finance from University of Bridgeport.

Toshiyuki Ikeda, Group CEO at Rigaku Holdings Corporation in Japan, commented, "We are pleased to welcome a leader of Jeff’s caliber to our team at Rigaku. He is strongly qualified to help us meet the unique challenges of the China market and will be able to lead our organization in China to the next level with his excellent track record in science, marketing and organization building."



Dr. Li commented, “I am very excited to be a member of Rigaku’s leadership team. Drawing on Rigaku’s leading position in global X-ray technology and the wider product portfolio, we will focus on delivering customer solutions. I will work closely with RBC Chinese associates to provide stronger support and service to our customers and contribute to the global development of Rigaku Corporation.”

**

About Rigaku Beijing Corporation (RBC)

Wholly owned by Rigaku Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary in Singapore, Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD, RBC was established in 2009 to manage Rigaku’s business in China. RBC is responsible for sales and after-service of Rigaku’s products in China, putting a particular emphasis on helping to solve our customers’ analytical problems in the electronic component, battery, pharmaceutical, cement and petrochemical sectors. The head office is located at Tengda Plaza, No. 168, Xizhimenwai Ave., Haidian District, Beijing.