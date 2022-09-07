Flexible Microspectroscopy with the FLEX PRO™ from CRAIC Technologies

FLEX PRO™ is designed as a multi-functional tool able to acquire micro-scale images and spectra from the deep UV to the NIR. Recently redesigned, it is capable of transmission, reflectance, fluorescence, Raman microspectroscopy as well as a host of other features. As such, FLEX PRO™ is a powerful addition to the laboratory.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

CRAIC Technologies, the worlds leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microspectroscopy solutions, is proud to introduce the FLEX PRO™ UV-visible-NIR microspectrophotometer concept. The new and improved FLEX PRO™ is designed to be, as its name suggests, flexible in configuration, capabilities and pricing. Tailored for cost-effective spectroscopic analysis of many types of microscopic samples, FLEX PRO™ operates from the deep ultraviolet to the near-infrared.

Depending upon the configuration of FLEX PRO™, samples can be analyzed by absorbance, reflectance, luminescence, and fluorescence with high speed and accuracy. With FLEX PRO™, you can also image microscopic samples directly with DirecVu™ optics and with high-resolution color digital imaging. There are also a number of packages that can be added to allow you to measure everything from Raman spectra to the refractive index of glass fragments to thin film thickness.

Combined with CRAIC Technologies Traceable Standards, which are specifically designed for use with microspectrophotometers and calibrated using Standard Reference Materials from NIST, FLEX PRO™ from CRAIC is built as a multi-functional tool for your laboratory and manufacturing facility.

“CRAIC Technologies has been an innovator in the field of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis since its founding. We have helped to advance the field of microscale analysis with innovative instrumentation, software, research and teaching. The redesigned FLEX PRO™ microspectrophotometer is built as a good, cost-effective solution for microscale spectroscopy including microcolorimetry and thin film thickness measurements" states Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies.

CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers are backed by years of experience designing, building, and using of this type of instrumentation for spectroscopic and image analysis. Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies

FLEX PRO™ from CRAIC integrates a sensitive Lightblades™ spectrophotometer, Scorpii™ advanced illumination system with SampleSaver™ technology, high-resolution digital imaging, a UV-visible-NIR range microscope and easy-to-use software. This powerful instrument is designed to acquire spectra and images from microscopic samples by absorbance, reflectance, fluorescence and emission. With the high-resolution digital imaging, you are also able to store color photos of microscopic samples as you acquire their spectra. Additional features such as Raman microspectroscopy, the ability to measure thin film thickness can also be included. Featuring a durable design, ease-of-use and multiple spectroscopic techniques, FLEX PRO™ from CRAIC Technologies is more than just a scientific instrument…it is a new concept offering a superior solution for your analytical challenges.