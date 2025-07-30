Minerva Engineering Introduces the Azure Dragon™ UV-visible-NIR Microspectrophotometer

Minerva Engineering, a leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microspectroscopy solutions, is proud to introduce the Azure Dragon™ UV-visible-NIR microspectrophotometer. As the new flagship product for Minerva Engineering, Azure Dragon™ microspectrophotometer is designed to non-destructively analyze many types of microscopic samples from the deep ultraviolet to the near infrared. Analysis of samples can be done by absorbance, reflectance, Raman, photoluminescence and fluorescence with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

Image Credit: Minerva Engineering

The system can also be configured to image microscopic samples in the UV and NIR regions in addition to color imaging. Applications are numerous and include forensic analysis of trace evidence, vitrinite reflectance of coal and spectral analysis of minerals, measurement of protein crystals, contamination analysis and thin film measurement of semiconductors, hard disks and flat panel displays. Combining all these features in a single instrument make the Azure Dragon™ microspectrophotometer is the cutting-edge micro-analysis tool for any laboratory or manufacturing facility.

"Minerva Engineering is an active innovator in the field of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis. Based in South Korea, we help to advance the field of microscale analysis with innovative instrumentation, software, research and teaching. The Azure Dragon™ microspectrophotometer is the ideal tool for a laboratory or factory due its reliability, its speed and its ease of use" states Dr. Jumi Lee, President of Minerva Engineering. "Minerva Engineering microspectrophotometers are backed by years of experience in both designing, building and the using of this type of instrumentation for spectroscopic and image analysis."

The Azure Dragon™ microspectrophotometer integrates an advanced spectrophotometer with a sophisticated UV-visible-NIR range microscope and powerful, easy-to-use software. This flexible instrument is designed to acquire data from microscopic samples by absorbance, reflectance or even luminescence spectroscopy. By including high-resolution digital imaging, the user is also able to use the instrument as an ultraviolet or near-infrared microscope. Featuring sophisticated software, calibrated variable apertures, an innovative illumination system and other innovations all point to a new level of sophistication for microanalysis. With high sensitivity, durable design, ease-of-use, multiple imaging and spectroscopic techniques, automation and the support of Minerva Engineering, the Azure Dragon™ is more than just a scientific instrument…it is the solution to your analytical challenges.