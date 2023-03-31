Shimadzu Introduces User-Friendly XSeeker 8000 Bench-Top X-ray CT System

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the XSeeker™ 8000 bench-top X-ray computed tomography (CT) system, the smallest and lightest instrument in its X-ray output class.

XSeeker™ 8000 bench-top X-ray computed tomography (CT) system. Image Credit: Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

​​​​​​​Despite its compact frame, the XSeeker 8000 can hold samples with a diameter up to 11.8 inches and a height of 12.6 inches. The XSeeker 8000 features a 160-kV high-output X-ray source that enables observations of thick, hard-to-penetrate plastic parts, as well as aluminum die cast and other metal components.

The newly developed XSeeker control software provides user-friendly operation and high throughput. Users can begin conducting observations in three steps. The XSeeker 8000 has four pre-set scan conditions. These four options incorporate a combination of material density and CT image quality settings. The standard software includes both cross-sectional and 3D volume rendering viewers, enabling more intuitive observations coordinated with the cross-sectional display function.

A single scan can be completed in as little as 12 seconds thanks to the proprietary CT image reconstruction algorithm. All processes of repetitive scanning in inspection applications—from start of scanning to observing cross sections of interest—are available at the push of a single button.

For more details, visit the X-Seeker 8000 information page.

Source: https://www.ssi.shimadzu.com/