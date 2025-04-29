Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Releases Expanded Lineup of Compact Gas Chromatography Systems

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments announces the release of a full lineup of compact gas chromatography (GC) systems based on the Brevis GC-2050 model. The Brevis GC-2050 can now be equipped with a full complement of detectors, injectors, and sample prep devices, expanding its use into a broader range of industries and applications.

Image Credit: Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

As part of this revamped lineup, a new Thermal Conductivity Detector (TCD) has been released. Approximately ¼ the size of conventional TCDs, this new detector significantly shortens the time from startup to stabilization, enabling stable, high-sensitivity analysis of inorganic gases and light hydrocarbons. In addition, a new Auto Gas Selector, the GI-30, has been added as an optional product. This gas sample introduction system for GC/GCMS is capable of automated analysis of gases containing adsorbable components with high injection reproducibility.

The Brevis GC-2050 incorporates additional Analytical Intelligence with the ECO Idling Function. This function automatically learns device usage patterns to reduce gas and power consumption during standby mode. As a result, it can help reduce power consumption by approximately 61% and gas consumption by about 92% compared to previous models. By visualizing the saved gas and power amounts and cumulative CO 2 reduction, the system promotes energy-saving awareness and helps customers to create an eco-friendlier laboratory.

The updated lineup of systems includes: