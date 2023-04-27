Posted in | News | New Product

Empower Materials Inc Expands Presence in Battery Technology

Interest continues to gain traction for QPAC® Polyalkylene carbonates in several different areas of battery technology especially as related to solid lithium batteries. 

QPAC® 25 and QPAC ®40 are being heavily investigated in the fabrication of the electrodes and as part of the solid polymer blend electrolyte. 

The customer base is growing in both academia and industrial bases. These companies are located in both North America, Europe, and Asia. 

At this time, order quantities are smaller as the material is primarily being investigated by these customers with the anticipation of larger consumption once the QPAC has been proven out.

According to Peter Ferraro, Director of Business Development, the usage of QPAC® in battery applications is a promising growth market for QPAC®.  We are seeing successful results within these applications; We will support the industry as needed to promote successful integration of our material.

