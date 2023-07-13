Posted in | News | Business | New Product

Upgrade or Replace? Making the Right Choice for your aging NMR Instrument

Peabody, MA – As many legacy NMR instruments are no longer eligible for service from major players that have exited the space, members of the scientific community are faced with a choice: Keep their magnet and upgrade their console to the latest software or buy an entirely new system.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Image Credit: JEOL USA, Inc.

Upgrading an existing NMR console outfits the instrument with the latest technology and yields increase performance identical to that of a new system. Because the lifespan of a magnet far outlasts the console operating the instrument, this is a great way to save on costs and make full use of their magnet.

“Replacing the console on the older NMR system is an affordable option to get the most out of existing NMR setup since one will have an opportunity to use newer probes, sample changers and modern applications,” shares Dr. Timothy Bergeron. “This will expand the range of NMR methods one can use and it will improve sample-to-sample throughput.”

Fortunately, JEOL is offering an NMR Console Upgrade Initiative, which offers discounted pricing for qualifying instruments. Those who are curious to learn if they qualify for the program can check out the digital NMR Console Upgrade Guide, available at www.jeolusa.com/NMRupgrade.

JEOL, Ltd. began manufacturing and selling NMR instruments in 1959. JEOL USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of JEOL, Ltd., Japan, was incorporated in the United States in 1962.  The company has 13 regional service centers that offer unlimited emergency service and support in the U.S. 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    JEOL USA, Inc.. (2023, July 13). Upgrade or Replace? Making the Right Choice for your aging NMR Instrument. AZoM. Retrieved on July 13, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61614.

  • MLA

    JEOL USA, Inc.. "Upgrade or Replace? Making the Right Choice for your aging NMR Instrument". AZoM. 13 July 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61614>.

  • Chicago

    JEOL USA, Inc.. "Upgrade or Replace? Making the Right Choice for your aging NMR Instrument". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61614. (accessed July 13, 2023).

  • Harvard

    JEOL USA, Inc.. 2023. Upgrade or Replace? Making the Right Choice for your aging NMR Instrument. AZoM, viewed 13 July 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61614.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from JEOL USA, Inc.

See all content from JEOL USA, Inc.