High-throughput solid-state NMR probe "ROYAL PROBE™ AUTOMAS" launched

JEOL (President & CEO Izumi Oi) announced the release of the "ROYAL PROBE™ AUTOMAS", a high-throughput solid-state NMR probe for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems, on 1st July 2024.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: JEOL US, Inc.

The ROYAL PROBE™ AUTOMAS is the successor to the AUTOMAS probe, which was launched in 2018 as a high-throughput solid-state NMR probe.

The AUTOMAS probe, in combination with the NMR software Delta, the Auto Sample Changer (ASC), and the Auto-Tuning Unit, allows multiple samples to be measured in series.

In addition to the basic functions of the AUTOMAS probe, the ROYAL PROBE™ AUTOMAS adds new features such as a seamless tuning range with the slider unit, automatic magic angle adjustment, and an extended measurement temperature range. These improvements dramatically enhance ease of use and make solid-state NMR measurements more accessible.

