CRAIC Technologies Launches Innovative SampleSafe™ Technology for Microscopy and Microspectroscopy Applications

CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of scientific instrumentation for microscopy and spectroscopy applications, has announced the launch of its new SampleSafe™ technology. This cutting-edge technology is designed to improve the reliability and safety of laboratory samples during analysis, enabling researchers to obtain more accurate results and reduce the risk of sample damage and degradation while exposed to light sources used in microspectrometers.

The SampleSafe™ technology is incorporated in to CRAIC Technologie's state-of-the-art Scorpii Lighting System™ and ensures that samples are protected from both photobleaching and ultraviolet illumination damage that could compromise their quality and stability. It is particularly useful for microscopy and microspectroscopy applications, which require high levels of precision and accuracy.

"SampleSafe™ is a game-changing technology for scientists and researchers working in the field of microscopy and microspectroscopy," said Dr. Paul Martin, CEO of CRAIC Technologies. "We are proud to introduce this innovative solution that addresses a critical need in the scientific community - the need to prevent damage to samples when exposed to high energy levels of UV electromagnetic radiation during the analysis process."

The SampleSafe™ technology is compatible with a wide range of samples, including fragile, optically-sensitive, and hazardous samples. It is designed to maintain sample integrity throughout the analysis process, from instrument setup to data acquisition.

The key features of SampleSafe™ include:

Protection of samples during analysis: The SampleSafe ™ technology protects samples from exposure to high levels of ultraviolet radiation, that can compromise their quality.

Compatibility with a range of samples: The SampleSafe ™ technology is compatible with a wide range of samples, including fragile, optically-sensitive, and hazardous samples.

Improved accuracy and reliability: By minimizing the risk of sample damage, SampleSafe ™ enables researchers to obtain more accurate and reliable results.

Easy to use: The SampleSafe™ technology is an integral part of the novel Scorpii™ Lighting System featured on current CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers.

CRAIC Technologies is committed to advancing scientific research by providing cutting-edge solutions that enable researchers to obtain accurate and reliable data. With the launch of SampleSafe™, the company is once again demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence in scientific instrumentation.

