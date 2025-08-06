CRAIC Technologies Introduces Smart Merge: Seamless Spectral Integration Across UV-VIS-NIR Ranges

CRAIC Technologies, a global leader in advanced microspectroscopy solutions, is proud to announce the release of Smart Merge, a groundbreaking software feature designed to enhance multi-spectral data integration across UV-VIS-NIR and extended NIR ranges. Built into CRAIC’s powerful LambdaFire™ software suite, Smart Merge represents a major leap forward in spectral accuracy and data flexibility for wide-range microspectroscopy systems.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

Modern microspectrometers often require multiple detectors and diverse light sources—such as deuterium and halogen lamps—to cover broad spectral ranges. The Smart Merge feature intelligently synchronizes and combines spectral data acquired from these different sources and detectors, ensuring a continuous, high-fidelity spectrum from ultraviolet through the near-infrared.

Using proprietary algorithms and reference signals from the light sources, Smart Merge identifies overlapping spectral regions between adjacent spectrometers. It then automatically calculates the ideal crossover points, allowing for a smooth and seamless transition from one detector to the next. The result is a single, unified spectrum—free of discontinuities and optimized for scientific accuracy.

Critically, Smart Merge also supports full traceability and post-measurement flexibility. All raw data, including individual spectra and reference signals, are saved in the LambdaFire™ database. Users can revisit any measurement at any time to interactively adjust the merge parameters, refine crossover zones, or change merge window settings—without needing to re-acquire the data.

“Smart Merge empowers our users with unparalleled control and confidence when working across complex spectral ranges,” said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “This innovation reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering precise, user-friendly tools for the most demanding microspectroscopy applications.”