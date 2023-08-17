EVIDENT Corporation Appoints New CEO and COO

Evident Corporation (“Evident”) announced the appointment of William Wesley “Wes” Pringle as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Hiroyuki Yoshimoto as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Effective immediately, Wes takes over for Evident’s interim CEO Eric Anderson.

Wes has an impressive 30-year career driving growth and business transformation across a variety of industries, including consumer, industrial, healthcare and software-enabled businesses. Prior to joining Evident, Wes ran several companies for Danaher including Fluke Corporation (a global test and measurement leader), which he led for almost 10 years. As President of Fluke, Wes oversaw a period of significant growth and market expansion. More recently, he served as Head of Portfolio Operations at the private equity firm Onex Corporation, where he helped over a dozen portfolio companies accelerate performance. “I am honored to join Evident and help lead this 100-year-old business through a new phase of growth. By unleashing the passion and talents of this organization, I believe we can deliver exceptional growth and market changing innovations for our customers.”

Hiroyuki is an experienced leader with a proven track record of leading global companies headquartered in Japan and the USA. Prior to joining Evident, Hiroyuki had several senior leadership roles at global manufacturing companies such as Nissan Motor Corporation Group and Nidec Corporation. He led significant business growth by expanding market share and providing hands-on leadership for operational excellence. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Japan Representative at American Express, where he led the business on a remarkable growth journey. “By working as one team, I am convinced that Evident can create sustainable growth while continuing its mission of pioneering innovations that make society healthier and safer. Our commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction, along with fostering strong relationships with business partners and stakeholders will be the cornerstone of our progress.”

With this new leadership team, Evident will realize its next chapter by further strengthening its commitment to delivering world-class solutions to our customers.

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/