Strongwell Names New Vice President for Virginia Operations

Strongwell (USA) announces the hire of Bryan Walker as vice president, Virginia Operations, effective October 16, 2023.

Walker will hold responsibility for the overall manufacturing management of all phases of dual plant operations and support functions for Strongwell’s plants in Bristol, Virginia, and Abingdon, Virginia, locations. He will oversee production, production control, material control, maintenance, process engineering, industrial engineering, environmental health and safety, quality, shipping, and receiving. As a senior management corporate officer, he will report to the president and CEO.

Walker was previously Strongwell’s Bristol Manufacturing Manager and Virginia Manufacturing Operations Manager. He also has a strong background in project management, leading numerous projects for multiple global energy and utility providers during his time outside Strongwell. Walker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from East Tennessee State University and an MBA from King University.

David Oakley, Strongwell’s president and CEO, said of the naming of Walker as vice president,

Bryan was a great asset to Strongwell in his previous tenure here. I’m pleased to have him at the helm of our Virginia Operations, where he will hit the ground running with several innovative initiatives. He is poised to do great things. His education and experience are an ideal fit for Strongwell to maintain operational excellence and become even more efficient to better serve our customers and teammates.”

Strongwell’s two Virginia facilities account for over 500,000 square feet of space, housing areas for manufacturing, engineering, research and development, machine/tooling design and build, fabrication, management, training, and much more. Bristol is also the location of Strongwell’s corporate headquarters. From its Virginia locations, Strongwell manufactures hundreds of product lines and thousands of parts each day, including the majority of Strongwell’s propriety lines of pultruded structural fiberglass products. Some of these include: EXTREN® structural shapes and plate, STRONGIRT® cladding attachment support system, PULSTAR® pultrusion machinery, DURASHIELD® foam core building panels, COMPOSOLITE® building panel systems, several OEM products, and the only 100% made-in-the-USA line of molded grating, DURAGRATE®.

The design and fabrication of structures built with pultruded fiberglass components are also conducted at the Bristol facility. These structures include bridge decks, buildings, handrail systems, platforms and walkways, raised floor systems, rooftop cellular communication screening facades and structures, structures and components for offshore oil platforms, and structures for water/wastewater applications.

For more information on Strongwell, visit www.strongwell.com.