Particle Measuring Systems on Track to Meet Net Zero Goals

As part of their goal to make the world cleaner, healthier, and more productive, Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) is committed to Net Zero Carbon and Net Zero Waste to Landfill.

Our goals, validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), are to reach Net Zero in Scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and Scope 3 by 2040. We are on track to meet these goals thanks to large Scope 1 and Scope 2 progress in 2022, and an aggressive Scope 3 plan for 2023.

In 2022, PMS saw huge gains in our Roadmap to Net Zero. By the end of 2022, we reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions by 56%. This milestone was achieved by implementing LED lights, timed heating, employee training and involvement, motion lighting, 100% sustainable energy use, and initial rollouts of electric/hybrid vehicles for our fleets.

For our Net Zero Waste to Landfill Program, we have established projects globally to eliminate waste and reuse or recycle material where possible. We switched to digital operations manuals, eliminated waste as much as possible, and added robust recycling and composting to all offices.

We also started a program to switch to sustainable packaging (recycled and curbside recyclable materials). In January 2022, we kicked this off by eliminating 95% of our polyurethane and replacing it with a paper-based protective packaging material. We also made some changes to the plastic we use and how we use it, reducing 50% of our plastic packaging. We are currently tackling our use of polyethylene; the expectation is that all our highest-volume products and all our new products will be free of polyethylene packaging before the end of 2023.

We recently completed a third-party audit of our progress and are very pleased to announce that we are on track to meet our Net Zero goals. However, there is still a lot of urgent progress to be made over the next few years.

With huge progress in our Scope 1 and 2 (direct emissions), 2023 will see more focus on our Scope 3 (indirect) emissions. Our goal is to remove 3600 tons of carbon from our waste stream in 2023. Our Scope 1 and 2 initiatives for 2023 include having 40% of our fleet be Electric Vehicles (EVs) and continuing to identify and implement improved energy efficiencies in our buildings. Our Scope 3 initiatives will focus on the end-of-life procedure for our products, the shipping of products, and the start of working with our vendors (starting with EcoVadis participation) and distributors.