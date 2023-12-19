inTEST Corporation Launches Next Generation of Induction Heating Systems

inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced the introduction of its all-new EKOHEAT 2 induction heating products by Ambrell, an inTEST company. The EKOHEAT 2 offering is the next generation and evolution of Ambrell’s renowned VPA Technology.

The EKOHEAT 2 product family was engineered with an innovative, industry-leading internal control and power delivery system, Advanced Internal Monitoring™, an industry exclusive. Included with this proprietary monitoring system is a newly designed, intuitive touchscreen with an expansive suite of diagnostics and on-board help videos, as well as user manuals in multiple languages. EKOHEAT 2 with Advanced Internal Monitoring enhances process heating accuracy and reduces system cooling requirements. Additionally, by applying the latest semiconductor technologies into EKOHEAT 2 products, the control and monitoring of output voltage, power and resonant frequency are all digitized, improving process heating efficiencies and responsiveness.

Scott Nolen, Division President of inTEST Process Technologies, said,

We are extremely excited to bring the EKOHEAT 2 product line to the induction heating market and are especially proud of the Advanced Internal Monitoring architecture that our engineering team has developed. We believe this architecture delivers superior performance through an advanced array of features that are unmatched by any other manufacturer in the industry and is a game-changing innovation to better solve our customers’ process heating challenges.”

He continued, “The addition of the EKOHEAT 2 family to our existing product portfolio will further strengthen inTEST’s position as a global leader in our industry.“

Orders for EKOHEAT 2 products can be placed today with delivery as early as April 2024. The initial family of products includes six models with maximum output ranging from 20 kW to 50 kW over frequencies from 5 kHz to 40 kHz. Additional EKOHEAT 2 models with expanded feature sets will be introduced throughout 2024. For more information and technical details about EKOHEAT 2 with Advanced Internal Monitoring, please visit ambrell.com.