PRO Skills Webinar™ Free Training from The Lab

Induction Heating Fundamentals

In this introductory course, you will learn about the fundamentals of induction heating. An experienced applications engineer will review sources of heat, induction theory, coupling of the work piece, frequency of operation, power calculations and simulation problems. Practical examples will be provided throughout the course. Whether you are just learning about induction heating, or you have been using induction but would like to learn induction theory, this course is for you.

Advanced Induction Heating: Coil Design

In this webinar there will be several coil design case studies. You'll also learn about the differences between square and round coils, insulation and encapsulation, plus you'll learn about coil calculations. Join us for this free educational webinar!

