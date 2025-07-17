Posted in | News | Events

PRO Skills Webinar™ Free Training from The Lab

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Enhance your professional skills in the use of induction heating systems through our new PRO Skills Webinar training program. This exclusive program, designed by our own Dr. Dahake, includes a wide array of courses from basic fundamentals to optimizing your power supplies.

As part of our commitment to provide a great customer experience you now have access to virtual training that’s convenient, easy-to-follow and interactive. And after finishing a PRO Skills webinar course, each participant will be awarded a Certificate of Completion.

Induction Heating Fundamentals

In this introductory course, you will learn about the fundamentals of induction heating. An experienced applications engineer will review sources of heat, induction theory, coupling of the work piece, frequency of operation, power calculations and simulation problems. Practical examples will be provided throughout the course. Whether you are just learning about induction heating, or you have been using induction but would like to learn induction theory, this course is for you.

Register for July 22 Webinar at 11 am ET

Register for Sept 24 Spanish Webinar at 11 am ET

Watch Our Past Webinars

Advanced Induction Heating: Coil Design 

In this webinar there will be several coil design case studies. You'll also learn about the differences between square and round coils, insulation and encapsulation, plus you'll learn about coil calculations. Join us for this free educational webinar!

Register for July 24 Webinar at 11 am ET

Watch Our Past Webinars

Source:

Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions

