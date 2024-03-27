Perovskites and Silicon - A Powerful Duo for Next-Gen Solar Cells

In 2009, the initial demonstration of Perovskite-based solar cells showcased the exceptional light-absorption capabilities of compounds like methylammonium lead bromide and methylammonium lead iodide, commonly known as lead halide perovskites or simply perovskites.

A review of the potential of combining silicon solar cells with perovskite materials highlights how to scale up this technology. Image Credit: ©2024 King Abdullah University of Science and Technology; Heno Hwang.

Despite the modest efficiency of these early iterations, they marked the inception of a promising avenue in photovoltaic research.

Forthcoming solar cells are poised to incorporate these perovskites alongside conventional silicon. Erkan Aydin, Stefaan De Wolf, and a KAUST team have examined how this collaborative technology can transition from lab settings to large-scale commercial production

The enthusiasm surrounding perovskites arises from their ability to be synthesized at low temperatures and conveniently deposited onto various surfaces, including flexible substrates. This characteristic renders them lighter, more versatile, and potentially more cost-effective than traditional silicon solar panels.

Both perovskite and silicon solar cells have proved to be highly efficient; however, using them both in tandem in a single cell enables better utilization of sunlight by minimizing the losses that are not converted to electrical charge. Erkan Aydin, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Aydin and his colleagues have outlined the advancements in tandem solar-cell manufacturing that facilitate enhancements in size and power conversion efficiency. However, they underscore the necessity for alternative approaches to ensure their commercial viability.

An example of a challenge is the impact of the silicon surface's topography on perovskite deposition. The most effective laboratory devices thus far have employed spin coating of a perovskite-precursor ink along with an antisolvent treatment.

This method is impractical for commercial processing due to difficulties scaling up and substantial material wastage. Aydin and his collaborators examine the advantages and disadvantages of alternative methods, including slot-die coating and physical vapor deposition.

Another factor to consider is that the degradation of perovskite subcells is accelerated by moisture, heat, and their interaction with light. The authors elaborate on diverse accelerated aging and real-world environment tests conducted on perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells, emphasizing the importance of concentrated endeavors in this area.

These tests aid in forecasting the reliability and lifespan of perovskite/silicon modules across various challenging conditions.

I think the biggest challenge is increasing the reliability of the perovskites subcells. Research activities we had so far have indicated that we have not yet reached any fundamental limit, so we need more concentrated effort to realize long-term stable devices. Erkan Aydin, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Proof-of-concept tandem modules have already been introduced. Nevertheless, due to substantial practical hurdles, the timeline for perovskite/silicon tandems to attain market readiness remains uncertain. However, the achievement of efficient commercial solar cells is crucial for addressing the rising energy demand and mitigating environmental impact.

Journal Reference:

Aydın, E., et al. (2024) Pathways toward commercial perovskite/silicon tandem photovoltaics. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adh3849.

Source: https://www.kaust.edu.sa/en/