Dynisco Brings the ability to Control to the ViscoIndicator improving quality of the product & minimizing waste

Dynisco continues to expand their online rheometry offering with the release of the new control feature to the popular ViscoIndicator Online Rheometer. Specifically designed to improve quality control for the plastics processor, the ViscoIndicator provides continuous measurements of the polymer specification directly on an extruder.

Image Credit: Dynisco

The addition of the control option allows processors to automatically make real-time adjustments to the Melt Flow Index (MFI) or Intrinsic Viscosity (IV). This is done by control signals being sent to critical up stream parameters like screw speed or temperature or even controlling material blenders or feeders that can change levels of recycled material or additives that will help ensure the material meets the desired rheological value. Dynisco will be demonstrating this new feature live at NPE2024 The Plastics Show booth W4461. The ViscoIndicator with control supports the MADE FOR SUSTAINABLITY goal of NPE2024 by helping the processor integrate as much reprocessed material into their process as possible without sacrificing quality.

“The ViscoIndicator with its ability to adjust process allows customers to utilize as much recycled content as possible by continuously measuring the polymer characteristics and making critical adjustments automatically” says Bill Desrosiers, VP Sales, Marketing and Business Development.

The ViscoIndicator control can send a signal to an up-stream device by setting upper and lower control limits based on the Melt Flow Index or IV of the polymer. This is accomplished through the use outputs such as 4-20 mA, 0-5, 0-10v, 0-20v, 1-5v or 0-10VDC that can be sent to various process equipment based on the expertise of your production team.

The ViscoIndicator with control puts the polymer testing lab on the production line” says Jason Bradley, Director of Sales for the Dynisco in the Americas. “Automation can save a tremendous amount of out of spec material as most manual lab tests take time from sample to test verification.”

What differentiates the ViscoIndicator from other online rheometers is that it’s installed easily on existing production lines and is simple to use. The process connections are simple plug-in, and the intuitive control system allows every processor and operator access to this critical rheological data at an affordable price point.

About Dynisco

Dynisco is the leading provider of accurate, robust, and reliable measurement and control solutions for extrusion and other plastics processes where pressure, temperature, and viscosity are critical. Dynisco's leading-edge sensors, controls, and analytical equipment leverage the expertise of an experienced engineering staff and are supported globally through our technical experts backed by our world-class global manufacturing and distribution locations.