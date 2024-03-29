The Move to Sustainable Pressure Sensing Starts with a Choice

Dynisco continues to expand its sustainable sensing pressure sensing portfolio with the release of the new HTF (high temperature fluid) fill medium on its SPX line of pressure sensors. The new fluid is being introduced at NPE2024 The Plastics Show and supports the MADE FOR SUSTAINABLITY initiative and our application experts will be available at booth W4461 for additional information.

Image Credit: Dynisco

The new HTF fluid is immediately available and provides a sustainable non-mercury fluid medium for those applications that require highly accurate pressure sensing up to 3500C (6620 F) and is suitable for use in hazardous environments where certifications (ATEX, IECEx, NEPSI, KTL, SIL2, UKEX etc…) are necessary.

Dynisco’s new HTF filled media is an integral part of its Sustainable Sensing Platform developed to give processors a choice in pressure sensing options that best meet their specific application needs. The sustainable sending platform includes the following options:

• Food Grade Oil- used in food or medical applications and continuous operations with temperature ranges from -200C (-4 0F) up to 2750C (5270 F) including those requiring hazardous certifications.

• HTF Fluid- used in applications and continuous operations with temperature ranges from -200C (-4 0F) up to 3500C (6620 F) including those requiring hazardous certifications.

• NaK- used in food applications and continuous operations with temperature ranges from -100C (140F) up to 5380C (10000 F) including those requiring hazardous certifications.

• Capacitance- use in all applications and continuous operations with temperature ranges from -40 0C (-40 0F) up to 4000C (7520 F)

“It is important that today’s processors have options when making the transition from mercury to sustainable sensing” says John Czazasty, Dynisco’s Head of Technology.

Until now gaps existed within sustainable sensing portfolios and processors had to make trade-offs or use technology that they were uncomfortable with. Now Dynisco gives options that allow customers to implement technologies that best fit their process needs”

About Dynisco

Dynisco is the leading provider of accurate, robust, and reliable measurement and control solutions for extrusion and other plastics processes where pressure, temperature, and viscosity are critical. Dynisco's leading-edge sensors, controls, and analytical equipment leverage the expertise of an experienced engineering staff and are supported globally through our technical experts backed by our world-class global manufacturing and distribution locations.