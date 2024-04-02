Posted in | News | Business

1000th TOF Delivered – TOFWERK Celebrates Landmark Achievement

We are thrilled to announce a monumental milestone at TOFWERK – the delivery of our 1000th time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometer!

Image Credit: Tofwerk

The TOFWERK Logistics team shipping out instrument number 1000 (FIBZ-019). Image Credit: Tofwerk

At TOFWERK, our driving force is a mission aimed at making the world a cleaner place through innovative solutions for chemical analysis. Our dedicated scientists and engineers design, manufacture, and optimize high performance mass spectrometers for a wide array of applications, catering to researchers and industrial customers worldwide.

Every TOFWERK TOF mass spectrometer acts as a catalyst for discovery and solution-oriented approaches, providing researchers and industries with the means to tackle their experimental and industrial requirements effectively. Our instruments offer the speed and sensitivity of time-of-flight mass spectrometry with compact, robust construction to enable use in any environment.

We extend our gratitude to our dedicated team whose relentless pursuit of excellence has made this milestone possible, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, collaboration, and discovery with our worldwide partners and customers.

Image Credits: Tofwerk

